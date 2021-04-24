‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Craig T. Nelson

Nelson portrayed Phyllis’ ex Freddy Nefler the same year he appeared in Turner & Hooch and landed the role of Coach Hayden Fox on Coach, which ran from 1989 to 1997. The Washington native then appeared in The Family Stone, Blades of Glory, The Proposal, Get Hard, Gold and Book Club. He also voiced Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible in the Incredibles franchise. The Emmy-winning actor starred as Chief Jack Mannion on The District, Zeek Braverman on Parenthood and had recurring roles on My Name Is Earl and Grace and Frankie before playing Coach Dale Ballard on Young Sheldon. He served as an executive producer on Coach and consulting producer on The District, in addition to directing episodes of both projects. Nelson shared three children — two sons and a daughter — with ex-wife Robin Nelson. He married freelance writer Doria Cook-Nelson in 1987.