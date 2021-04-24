‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Emily Schulman

Schulman played spoiled trooper Tiffany Honigam, who was the daughter of a plastic surgeon. The child actress was in her final season of Small Wonder when she appeared in Troop Beverly Hills. She then starred in Caddie Woodlawn, Christy and the spinoff series by the same name from 1994 to 1995. She stopped acting the same year. The Los Angeles native later became a commercial talent agent at ACME Talent. She is now teaching acting and raising her three children with husband Derek Webster.