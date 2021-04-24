‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Heather Hopper

Hopper’s Tessa DiBlasio was always talking about her therapy sessions during troop meetings. The actress then starred on Good Morning, Miss Bliss before appearing on episodes of Married… With Children, Beverly Hills, 90210, Miss Match and Passions. She also starred on Elvira’s Haunted Hill before stepping back from acting in 2004. Hopper welcomed her daughter in 1998 and has lived a relatively private life in California ever since. She did, however, reunite with the Troop Beverly Hills cast for their 30th anniversary in 2019.