‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jenny Lewis

Lewis played Phyllis and Freddy’s daughter Hannah Nefler who split her time between her estranged parents. The Nevada native then starred on Shannon’s Deal and Brooklyn Bridge. She also appeared in Big Girls Don’t Cry… They Get Even, Sweet Temptation, Foxfire, Pleasantville, Don’s Plum, Bolt and had a cameo on A Very Murray Christmas. Lewis has released four records as a solo artist. The actress has also been part of the Rilo Kiley band, The Postal Service and Nice as F—k. She has directed, written and produced multiple video shorts, including Jenny Lewis: Just One of the Guys and Jenny Lewis’ On the Line Online.