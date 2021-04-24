‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kellie Martin

Martin’s Emily Coleman was the daughter of an out of work actor whose life was made better by Phyllis’ involvement as troop leader. The California native then starred as Daphne on A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, played Becca Thatcher on Life Goes On and voiced Molly Tazmanian Devil on Taz-Mania. She also appeared on Christy, Crisis Center, ER, Mystery Woman, Army Wives and The Guest Book before becoming the lead on the Hailey Dean Mystery franchise on the Hallmark Channel. Martin is also a writer, director and producer, having worked on the Emma Fielding Mysteries and Hailey Dean Mystery films. In February 2014, she released her book, Madam: A Novel of New Orleans, with Cari Lynn. Martin has been married to researcher Keith Christian since 1999. They share two children, Margaret and Olivia.