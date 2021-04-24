‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mary Gross

Gross played assistant troop leader Annie Herman, who befriends Phyllis after initially being ordered to spy on her by Velda. The same year, the actress played Abigail MacIntyre on The People Next Door. She then appeared in There Goes the Neighborhood, The Santa Clause, Practical Magic and Adopting Terror. The Chicago native’s TV credits include Detention, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boston Legal and General Hospital. Gross, who was a writer for 19 episodes of Saturday Night Live in the ‘80s, stepped away from acting in 2012.