Shelley Morrison

Morrison played the Nefler’s maid, Rosa, who helped the wilderness girls through all their training. She then starred in Cries from the Heart, Fools Rush In, Shark Tale and Club Oscar. The New York native played Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace and Mrs. Portillo on Handy Manny. She died in December 2019 from heart failure at the age of 83. She is survived by documentary filmmaker husband Walter Dominguez.