‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tasha Scott

Scott portrayed Jasmine Shaker, who famously impersonated Tina Turner to sell cookies in Beverly Hills. She then appeared in Kiss Shot and Camp Cucamonga. The Kentucky native popped up in episodes of Snoops and Full House before playing Tasha Mosely on South Central and Theresa on The Parent ‘Hood.’ Scott played Dorthy in the U.S. national tour of The Wiz from 1996 to 1997. She took a break from acting in 1997 but returned in 2015 for Troop Hood and later starred in Bluest Moon. In 2018, she released an EP titled Moon Child.