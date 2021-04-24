‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tori Spelling

Spelling played Jamie, one of the Red Feather troop members. She then appeared in a few episodes of Saved By the Bell, before landing the role of Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210. The California native also starred in The House of Yes, Scream 2, Kiss the Bride and The Last Sharknando: It’s About Time. She reunited with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth on Mystery Girls before playing a heightened version of herself on BH90210. She has released six books, starred on multiple reality shows including True Tori and competed on The Masked Singer in 2019. She and Garth are also cohosts of the “90210MG” podcast. Spelling married Dean McDermott in 2006 and they share five children.