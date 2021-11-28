Anna Camp

After playing recurring character, Sarah Newlin, who tried and failed to exterminate the vampire race, from 2009 to 2014, Camp had a recurring role on The Good Wife before starring on Good Girls Revolt and Perfect Harmony. The South Carolina native played Aubrey in the Pitch Perfect franchise and was seen in Café Society, Milkshake, The Lovebirds and Desperados. Camp split from Pitch Perfect costar Skylar Astin in 2019 after three years of marriage. She became Instagram official with musician Michael Johnson in March 2020.