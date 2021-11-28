Anna Paquin

After playing the lead on True Blood, Paquin voiced Ramsey in 2015’s The Good Dinosaur before returning to TV in 2017 with a role on Bellevue. The same year she starred on the miniseries Alias Grace. The Canada born actress appeared in Tell It to the Bees, The Parting Glass and The Irishman before once again landing a major TV role with 2019’s The Affair. Beginning the same year, Paquin played Robyn on Flack. Paquin wed her onscreen love Moyer in 2010. They welcomed twins Poppy and Charlie in 2012.