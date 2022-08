Carrie Preston

Preston jumped from her role as waitress-turned-bar owner Arlene Fowler to playing Debbie on Happyish. She continued her TV career with a recurring role on The Good Wife (which earned her an Emmy), Crowded and Person of Interest. The Georgia native then portrayed Polly on TNT’s Claws and appeared on Grace and Frankie. In 2022, she starred in Glimpse, Space Oddity and They/Them.

Preston is married to actor Michael Emerson.