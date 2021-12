Chris Bauer

Bauer played Renard Parish’s sheriff, Andy Bellefleur, for seven seasons and continued to have success on television with a role on American Crime Story and Survivor’s Remorse. He then played Tim Rutten on Law & Order True Crime, Bobby Dwyer on The Deuce, Deke Slayton on For All Mankind and James McCord on Gaslit. Bauer has been married to Laura Cunningham Bauer since 1997 and is father of two children.