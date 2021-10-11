Deborah Ann Woll

Woll’s Jessica Hamby was Bill’s (Moyer) vampire progeny, who fell in love with Hoyt (Parrack), but ultimately gave up on being monogamous. The New York native appeared in Silver Lake and Escape Room in between her TV ventures. She played Karen Page on Daredevil and reprised the role on The Punisher. She later wrote an episode for Relics and Rarities, which she also starred on for six episodes. Woll wed E.J. Scott in 2018.

She was announced as a cohost for HBO Max’s True Blood rewatch podcast, “Truest Blood,” with former costar Kristin Bauer in October 2021.