Jim Parrack

Parrack’s Hoyt Fortenberry is Jason (Kwanten) best friend and lover of vampire Jessica (Woll). The following his True Blood role, the Texas native appeared in Fury, Wild Horses and The Adderall Diaries. He also starred in Suicide Squad, Lost Child and God Send. Beginning in 2020, Parrack portrayed firefighter Judd Ryder on 9-1-1: Lone Star. The actor is also president of 120 Productions, Inc. and Brooklyn Actors Lab, LLC.