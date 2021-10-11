Kristin Bauer

The Wisconsin native played Fangtasia co-owner and vampire Pam Swynford De Beaufort, who was devoted to Eric (Skarsgard). During her time on True Blood, Bauer was a recurring character on Once Upon a Time. She then starred in Nocturnal Animals and Hollyweed before playing Shannon on Sacred Lies. Bauer has been a longtime animal advocate and wellness warrior. She’s been married to Abri van Straten since 2009.

Bauer was announced as a cohost for HBO Max’s True Blood rewatch podcast, “Truest Blood,” with former costar Deborah Ann Woll in October 2021. Both admitted it was their first time actually watching the show.