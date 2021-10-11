Kristin Bauer
The Wisconsin native played Fangtasia co-owner and vampire Pam Swynford De Beaufort, who was devoted to Eric (Skarsgard). During her time on True Blood, Bauer was a recurring character on Once Upon a Time. She then starred in Nocturnal Animals and Hollyweed before playing Shannon on Sacred Lies. Bauer has been a longtime animal advocate and wellness warrior. She’s been married to Abri van Straten since 2009.
Bauer was announced as a cohost for HBO Max’s True Blood rewatch podcast, “Truest Blood,” with former costar Deborah Ann Woll in October 2021. Both admitted it was their first time actually watching the show.Back to top