Rutina Wesley

Wesley’s Tara Thornton was Sookie’s BFF, who was turned into a vampire in season 5. Despite being killed in season 7, Tara’s presence was felt until the series’ end. The Las Vegas native continued her TV success with a role on Hannibal before playing Nova Bordelon on Queen Sugar. Wesley added executive producer to her resume with the short Last Looks and again with 2 Dollars. In 2013, Wesley filed for divorce from husband Jacob Fishel after eight years of marriage. Four years later, the actress announced her engagement to girlfriend chef Shonda.