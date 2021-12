Ryan Kwanten

Kwanten appeared in movies including Reach Me and Edge after playing Sookie's brother, Jason Stackhouse, for seven seasons. He then played Superknife on Apollo Gauntlet before starring on The Oath as Steve Hammond and Scared Lies as Peter. In 2021, he portrayed George Bell on Them and Jack in Loveland. The Australian actor has been dating Ashley Sisino since 2014.