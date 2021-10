Sam Trammell

Following his role as shapeshifter Sam Merlotte — who goes from bartender to town mayor — Trammell appeared in a few movies, including I Am Wrath and Say You Will. He returned to TV with a recurring role on The Order and Reckoning in 2019. The New Orleans native then played President Ben Hayes on Homeland before portraying Mark on Generation. Trammel shares two children with his partner Missy Yager.