Stephen Moyer

Moyer quickly jumped from playing vampire Bill Compton to portraying Milus Corbett on The Bastard Executioner. He had roles in Shots Fired, The Gifted and in 2020 starred on Fortunate Son. After directing three episodes of True Blood, the British actor expanded to producer roles on The Parting Glass and Flack, which his wife starred in. He shares two children with the Canada-born actress and has two children from a previous relationship.