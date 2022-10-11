Alexis Bledel

The actress, who played Winnie, rose to fame after appearing in Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007. She continued to book roles including the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Mad Men, Us & Them and The Handmaid’s Tale. The Texas native reprised her role as Rory in Netflix’s 2016 revival of Gilmore Girls.

In 2014, Bledel married Vincent Kartheiser, whom she met on the set of Mad Men. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015. Kartheiser filed for divorce in August 2022 and the split was finalized later that month.