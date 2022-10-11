Jonathan Jackson
After portraying Winnie’s love interest Jesse, Jackson went on to appear in General Hospital, The Deep End of the Ocean, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Riding the Bullet and Nashville.
The actor also transitioned into music and formed various bands with family members including Enation. In 2012, Jackson released a book of poetry under the pen name J. S. Jackson. Two years later he published The Mystery of Art: Becoming an Artist in the Image of God.
The Florida native has been married to Lisa Vultaggio since 2002. The couple share son Caleb (born in 2003), daughter Adora (born in 2005) and son Titus (born in 2010).See Full Gallery