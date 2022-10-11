Scott Bairstow

The Canada native continued to act for several more years after bringing Miles to life in Tuck Everlasting. Bairstow scored jobs on Lonesome Dove: The Series, Party of Five and Wild America.

In 2003, the X-Files alum was charged with second-degree child rape in Everett, Washington. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault. After entering an Alford plea, Bairstow was sentenced to four months in jail, one year of community supervision and was required to undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation. The former actor was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to pay for her counseling.

Bairstow shares two kids with Marty Rich, whom he was married to from 1994 to 2000.