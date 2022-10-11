Sir Ben Kingsley

The England native, who brought The Man in the Yellow Suit to life, has a career spanning over five decades. Kingsley starred in Schindler’s List, House of Sand and Fog, Thunderbirds, Shutter Island, Hugo and Ender’s Game. He also played Trevor in Iron Man 3 — and later reprised the role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In 2002, the Academy Award winner was appointed Knight Bachelor for his contributions to the British film industry.

Kingsley was previously married to Angela Morant from 1966 to 1976. He later exchanged vows with Alison Sutcliffe in 1978 and they called it quits in 1992. The Prince of Persia star moved on with Alexandra Christmann, whom he was married to from 2003 to 2005. Kingsley and his wife, Daniela Lavender, tied the knot in 2007.