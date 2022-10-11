William Hurt

The Golden Globe nominee continued to act in movies including History of Violence, The Village, Mr. Brooks, Into the Wild and Robin Hood. Hurt appeared on the small screen in FX’s Damages and HBO’s Too Big to Fail. He later scored the role of Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel universe, which he reprised until his final appearance in 2021’s Black Widow.

Hurt, who played Angus, was married to Mary Beth Supringer and Heidi Henderson. (He shared one child with ex Sandra Jennings, two kids with Henderson and one child with Sandrine Bonnaire.

In 2009, Marlee Matlin accused the Body Heat star of physical and sexual abuse during their relationship. Hurt, for his part, issued a statement where he recalled that the couple “both apologized” for the issues in their past romance. Author Donna Kaz accused Hurt of domestic violence in 2016 — which he never publicly acknowledged.

The Oscar winner died in March 2022 at age 71.