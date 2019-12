‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Premiere

More than a year after season 2 of American Crime Story concluded, Ryan Murphy will be back in 2020 with a new series following the Bill Clinton presidency scandal. Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford are set to star and Monica Lewinsky will produce. The series kicks off on FX Sunday, September 27, at 10 p.m. ET.