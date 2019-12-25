TV TV Events We Already Can’t Wait for in 2020 By Us Weekly Staff December 25, 2019 Shutterstock 11 12 / 11 The 2020 Summer Olympics Off to Tokyo! The XXXII Olympic Summer Games begin on Friday, July 24. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News