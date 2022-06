A Mysterious Hand in ‘The Princess Diaries 2’

In May 2022, one TikTok user noticed that Mia (Anne Hathaway) got a helping hand — literally — during one scene in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. “Have you ever noticed the hand stopping the chair?” the social media sleuth wrote in their caption. Other fans replied that they hadn’t but would never forget it after seeing the clip. “Well shoot. Now I’m gonna have to see TPD for the 10000th time,” joked one viewer.