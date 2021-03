Avengers Endgame Mishap

TikTok user @Laurisramirez10 went viral in May 2020 after pointing out a major plot hole in Avengers: Endgame. As the Avengers are fighting in the final battle of the film, when Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman) takes the Infinity Gauntlet, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) appears in the background. The issue, however, is that Ant-Man is supposed to be hotwiring a van with Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), meaning he is accidentally two places at once.