Barefoot Upper Eastsider

During season 5’s “Jewel of Denial,” one eagled-eyed Gossip Girl fan noticed in June 2020 that while Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Dan Humphry (Penn Badgley) are walking at a party, there is an extra in the background wearing only one shoe. The woman can be seen barefoot on one side and wearing a high heel on the other.