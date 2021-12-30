Don’t Look Up’s Film Crew Mishap

TikTok user Ben Köhler (@sightpicture) shared a clip from Don’t Look Up in December 2021, in which he pointed out that the film crew is noticeably standing around for three or four frames in the background.

“At one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds, it looks like you can see the whole film crew standing here, for like three or four frames,” the fan says in the video. “They’re like, ‘Oh, they probably won’t notice that.’ Yup [I did].”

The film’s producer, Adam McKay, commended the user for catching the intentional film crew sighting. “Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience,” he tweeted.