Friends’ Dad Double Take

Fans noticed a continuity error while watching Friends in February 2021. During a scene in season 8’s “The One in Massapequa,” Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) are talking with Judy (Christina Pickles) and Jack Gellar (Elliott Gould) at the Gellar’s 35th anniversary party. At one point in the clip, the camera switches angles and reveals a stand-in for Gould, before the shot quickly changes and Gould is back on screen.