High School Musical Song Swap

During Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) and Troy Bolton’s (Zac Efron) duet in 2006’s High School Musical, one social media user discovered a flaw in their singing parts. In the scene, Gabriella freezes on stage and begins to walk off but Troy stops her and gives her a pep talk. The two go back to center stage where Troy begins to sing. The strange part is that it is Gabriella who was supposed to start the song — which is why her stage fright almost derailed the whole number — yet Troy kicks things off.