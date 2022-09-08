King Viserys’ Hand

In the third episode of House of the Dragon, eagle-eyed fans noticed that actor Paddy Considine — who plays the 8-fingered King Viserys — had what appeared to be green tape wrapped around two of his fingers to make it easy for visual effects artists to edit them out in post-production. However, once the mistake made the rounds on social media, HBO told The Hollywood Reporter that they would fix the effects and send an updated version of the episodes to the streaming service.