One Tree Hill’s Car Switch

While watching One Tree Hill’s season 2, episode 6, on Hulu, TikTok user @sarah_wirgau made a keen observation — she spotted Chad Michael Murray and Paul Johansson’s stunt doubles on screen. “Lucas & Dan caught red handed,” the user captioned the clip in July 2021, which showed Murray’s Lucas Scott driving with Johansson’s Dan Scott in a red convertible. As the father-son duo race newcomer Felix Taggarro (played by Michael Copon), the camera zooms out and then back in, accidentally capturing the stunt doubles, who are much older than the actors, in the same red vehicle.