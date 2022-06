‘Selling Sunset’ Phone Call

Eagle-eyed Netflix viewers noticed via Twitter that Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim pretended to take a phone call with a client during the 7th episode of season 5. The episode, which dropped in April 2022, saw newbie agent Chelsea Lazkani bring Jason a notable home offer that he presents to his client via phone call. However, on closer inspection, the former attorney’s phone was, instead, open to his camera app.