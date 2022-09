Ava’s Confession on ‘Hacks’

Early in season 2, Ava (Hannah Einbinder) shocked Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) — and viewers — when she admitted that her nasty email about Deborah’s behavior was in the hands of writers who could use the material for their show. The stand-up’s response was arguably even more surprising: instead of firing her, she sued her for violating her NDA. (Deborah eventually dropped the suit in the season finale.)