TV Moments From 2022 That Stunned Audiences

Max’s Near-Death on ‘Stranger Things’

After a long break, Stranger Things returned for season 4 with a bang — and nearly killed one of its most beloved characters in the process. Most fans assumed that Hopper (David Harbour) would get rescued by Joyce (Winona Ryder), but Max’s (Sadie Sink) near death at the hands of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) was truly surprising. As of the season finale, the skateboarding redhead is still alive, but barely. She’s in a coma, and as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) puts it, she’s “brain dead, blind and all of her bones are broken.”