Nate Leaving for a Rival Team on ‘Ted Lasso’

After continually getting overlooked by his colleagues, Nate (Nick Mohammed) abandoned AFC Richmond to become a coach for West Ham United. Though there were hints about his heel turn all season long, fans were still shocked when the end of the episode revealed Nate as the now fully gray-haired head of Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) nemesis team.