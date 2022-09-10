The ‘Yellowjackets’ Finale and Related Theories

Every episode of Yellowjackets delivered at least one shocking moment, but the finale outdid itself with the reveal that Lottie (played as a teen by Courtney Eaton) is alive in the present and she’s still leading some sort of cult. The episode also ended with Natalie (Juliette Lewis) getting kidnapped by a mysterious group that’s possibly affiliated with Lottie. In the flashbacks, Jackie (Ella Purnell) froze to death before she had a chance to halt Lottie’s increasingly alarming influence over the other survivors.