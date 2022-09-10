Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

TV Moments From 2022 That Stunned Audiences: From Max’s ‘Stranger Things’ Near-Death to the ‘Yellowjackets’ Finale

By
Yellowjackets TV Shows Renewed or Canceled
 Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME
9
5 / 9
podcast

The ‘Yellowjackets’ Finale and Related Theories

Every episode of Yellowjackets delivered at least one shocking moment, but the finale outdid itself with the reveal that Lottie (played as a teen by Courtney Eaton) is alive in the present and she’s still leading some sort of cult. The episode also ended with Natalie (Juliette Lewis) getting kidnapped by a mysterious group that’s possibly affiliated with Lottie. In the flashbacks, Jackie (Ella Purnell) froze to death before she had a chance to halt Lottie’s increasingly alarming influence over the other survivors.

Back to top