Tom Jumps Ship on ‘Succession’

The Roy children spent much of season 3 trying to stop their father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), from selling the company, but their attempts came to naught when Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) tipped off Logan to their schemes. “Maybe Tom’s the most Machiavellian of us all,” Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, joked to Entertainment Weekly after the finale.