Young Leia on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

When Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on Disney+ in May 2022, fans anticipated a reunion between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), but few expected to see another familiar face: a very young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). It was even more surprising when the little royal turned out to be one of the show’s main characters, joining Obi-Wan on an adventure across the galaxy.