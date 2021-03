Frasier

Paramount+ announced the return of Frasier on February 24. “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” star Kelsey Grammer said in a statement, confirming his return. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”