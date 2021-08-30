TV

Jason Sudeikis, Kate Winslet and More Popular TV Stars’ Salaries Revealed

By
How Much TV Stars Earn for Starring In Popular Shows: Jason Sudeikis, Kate Winslet and More
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
17
2 / 17
podcast

Jeff Bridges

For leading The Old Man on FX, Bridges is bringing in $1 million per episode.

Back to top