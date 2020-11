Charmed

Witchy women! Every episode of Charmed, which ran from 1998 to 2006, is appropriate for the spooky season. Even after Halloween, the magic from the Halliwell sisters — Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Prue (Shannen Doherty) and later Paige (Rose McGowan) — will give viewers a feeling of warmth paired with a desire for adventure.