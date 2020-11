Gilmore Girls

If Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s hometown doesn’t scream fall, we don’t know what does. The gazebo in the center of town, festive décor around the city and autumn-themed episodes are basically a guide to activities fans should be adding to their autumn bucket list. Start by watching season 1’s “Kiss and Tell” (Lorelai and Lane in pilgrim costumes — need we say more?) and follow it up with season 3’s “A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving” later in the month.