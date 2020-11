Mystic Pizza

Anything set in New England gives off fall vibes this time of year. The 1988 film, starring Julia Roberts as Daisy, Annabeth Gish as her sister Kat and Lili Taylor as her BFF Jojo, is a coming of age story set in Connecticut. The three girls are bonded over their work at a small-town pizza joint and begins at the end of summer as their lives are just about to change.