Remember the Titans

Denzel Washington’s portrayal of Coach Herman Boone is memorable from start to finish in the 2000 flick. Set in Virginia, the football film is based on actual events from 1971 when segregation was in full swing in the south and coming together on the field helped transform the conversation around race throughout the U.S. Plus, it features a very young Ryan Gosling and Kate Bosworth, both of which are worth tuning in for.