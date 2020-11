When Harry Met Sally

Sally’s sweater collection and iconic ‘80s wardrobe is reason enough to make this film a fall staple. Add in the autumn backdrop and witty banter and you’ve got a hit. Plus, the dynamic between Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Ryan) is one for the books. It shows that maybe, just maybe, someone who you didn’t click with at first can become your best friend and eventual lover … fake orgasms and all.