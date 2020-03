Game of Thrones

The HBO hit had a major fan base long before it hit the small screen in 2011 due to George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which launched in 1996. Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) are among the cast members who finished out the show in 2019.